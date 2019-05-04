World Acceptance (WRLD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “World Acceptance Corporation is engaged in the small-loan consumer finance business, offering short-term small loans, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. “

Get World Acceptance alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered World Acceptance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered World Acceptance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on World Acceptance to $66.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. World Acceptance currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.00.

WRLD traded up $4.37 on Friday, hitting $133.86. The company had a trading volume of 71,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,306. World Acceptance has a 12-month low of $89.78 and a 12-month high of $134.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 18.51 and a quick ratio of 18.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 2.53.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.58). World Acceptance had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $137.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that World Acceptance will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 105.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 13.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on World Acceptance (WRLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.