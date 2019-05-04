Wisdom Tree Investments (WETF) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Northland Securities restated a hold rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $7.00 target price on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wisdom Tree Investments currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.50.

NASDAQ WETF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.16. The company had a trading volume of 983,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.64. Wisdom Tree Investments has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $11.82.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $65.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.82 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wisdom Tree Investments will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Wisdom Tree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

In other news, insider Peter M. Ziemba purchased 16,000 shares of Wisdom Tree Investments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.07 per share, for a total transaction of $97,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amit Muni purchased 13,500 shares of Wisdom Tree Investments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $80,865.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 164,500 shares of company stock worth $982,285. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,556,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $106,479,000 after acquiring an additional 277,925 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,556,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $106,479,000 after acquiring an additional 277,925 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 4.6% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,090,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,644,000 after acquiring an additional 268,811 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 221.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,982,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 6.4% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,545,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,567,000 after acquiring an additional 272,344 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wisdom Tree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

