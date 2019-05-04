Winnebago Industries (WGO) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

WGO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.83.

WGO opened at $36.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.82. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $19.77 and a 12-month high of $47.76.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $432.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.05 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.97%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Happe purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $102,165.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,226.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan L. Hughes bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.58 per share, for a total transaction of $73,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,539.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,105,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,983,000 after purchasing an additional 266,781 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,642,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,755,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,344,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,539,000 after purchasing an additional 492,536 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the first quarter worth $36,898,000. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 626,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

