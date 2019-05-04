Wink (WINK) Price Up 27.1% This Week

Wink (CURRENCY:WINK) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Wink has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $79.00 worth of Wink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wink has traded 27.1% higher against the US dollar. One Wink coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Particl (PART) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00059853 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000149 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000152 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000499 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000133 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Wink Coin Profile

WINK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. Wink’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink

Wink Coin Trading

Wink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

