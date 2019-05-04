Whittier Trust Co. Sells 634 Shares of AstraZeneca plc (AZN)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 245.0% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. 18.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Main First Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $38.41 on Friday. AstraZeneca plc has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $43.29. The company has a market capitalization of $97.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

