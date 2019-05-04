Westrock Co (WRK) Announces $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.455 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

Westrock has raised its dividend payment by an average of 32.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Westrock has a dividend payout ratio of 44.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Westrock to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.1%.

Get Westrock alerts:

Shares of WRK stock opened at $39.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.59. Westrock has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $62.80.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Westrock will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

WRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Westrock from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Westrock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 7th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Westrock in a report on Monday, January 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Westrock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Westrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Westrock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.88.

In other Westrock news, Director Currey M. Russell acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ward H. Dickson acquired 2,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.94 per share, for a total transaction of $100,351.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Westrock Co (WRK) Announces $0.46 Quarterly Dividend” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/04/westrock-co-wrk-announces-0-46-quarterly-dividend.html.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.