Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the transportation company on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a payout ratio of 12.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies to earn $4.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.8%.

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $75.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1-year low of $65.09 and a 1-year high of $115.40. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.26. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $227,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,166.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WAB shares. Stephens set a $92.00 price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.09.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

