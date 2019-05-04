West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) Position Raised by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $5,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $122.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.15. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.70 and a 52-week high of $125.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $443.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.00 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 16th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.35%.

In other news, VP Daniel Malone sold 4,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $548,467.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,118,798.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.16 target price on the stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

