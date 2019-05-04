Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Has $1.75 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC cut its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 1.0% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,762,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,232,540,000 after acquiring an additional 912,625 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 118,762,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,232,540,000 after acquiring an additional 912,625 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 266.4% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,594,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,902,000 after acquiring an additional 20,063,435 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 74.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,359,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,457,000 after acquiring an additional 10,858,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,921,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,797,000 after acquiring an additional 41,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABBV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective (down from $97.00) on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AbbVie to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.95.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $78.71 on Friday. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $75.77 and a 52 week high of $107.25. The firm has a market cap of $116.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.08. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 253.85% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.11%.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total transaction of $37,852.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at $726,852.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,838 shares in the company, valued at $11,187,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,272 shares of company stock worth $3,286,290 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

