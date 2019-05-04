Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 1,542 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,636 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,124 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Ornella Barra bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.56 per share, with a total value of $982,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,748. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $54.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.77. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $52.25 and a 12-month high of $86.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $34.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.57 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 22.00%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 29.24%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. BidaskClub cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (down from $69.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

