Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $2.91 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Vivek C. Varma sold 50,470 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $3,502,113.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,195,652.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek C. Varma sold 70,364 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $4,928,998.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,667,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 339,930 shares of company stock worth $23,523,107. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SBUX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.65.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $78.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $96.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $78.40.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The coffee company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 443.38%. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 59.50%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

