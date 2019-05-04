Wedbush Reiterates Neutral Rating for M.D.C. (MDC)

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, RTT News reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for M.D.C.’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

MDC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered M.D.C. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised M.D.C. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.71.

Shares of NYSE MDC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,226. M.D.C. has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $33.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $647.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that M.D.C. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is presently 30.25%.

In other M.D.C. news, COO David D. Mandarich sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $1,630,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 30,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $991,410.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 224,707 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,089. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVentures Inc. purchased a new stake in M.D.C. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,427,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in M.D.C. by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,408,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,998,000 after purchasing an additional 57,224 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in M.D.C. by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,408,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,998,000 after purchasing an additional 57,224 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in M.D.C. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,761,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,841,000 after purchasing an additional 14,715 shares during the period. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its position in M.D.C. by 2.4% during the first quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,869,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,322,000 after purchasing an additional 43,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

