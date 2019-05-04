Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys New Position in Cigna Corp (CI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,353 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Cigna by 42,687.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,752,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 31,678,514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,892,201 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,107,369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021,719 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,800,567 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,706,967,000 after purchasing an additional 260,042 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,057,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,910,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,358 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,910 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,308,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,822 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cigna news, Director William D. Zollars sold 272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $45,812.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $163.40 per share, for a total transaction of $326,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,420 shares of company stock worth $1,886,122. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $152.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Cigna Corp has a 12-month low of $141.95 and a 12-month high of $226.60.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $33.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CI. Goldman Sachs Group cut Cigna from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Cigna from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on Cigna in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Sunday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.62.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

