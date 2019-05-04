Warburg Research Analysts Give Aixtron (AIXA) a €11.50 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($13.37) price objective on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AIXA has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on Aixtron and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on Aixtron and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Independent Research set a €7.40 ($8.60) target price on Aixtron and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($14.53) target price on Aixtron and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €12.54 ($14.59).

Get Aixtron alerts:

Shares of ETR:AIXA opened at €10.41 ($12.10) on Tuesday. Aixtron has a 52-week low of €7.60 ($8.84) and a 52-week high of €14.30 ($16.63). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 25.39.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor and other complex materials; and provides process engineering, consulting, training, ongoing customer support, and after-sales services.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.