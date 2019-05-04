Waldron Private Wealth LLC Invests $274,000 in Lincoln National Co. (LNC)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,919,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,475,000 after buying an additional 4,457,743 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 5,290.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,956,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,883,468 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $197,189,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,180,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,560,000 after purchasing an additional 706,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,328,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,165,000 after purchasing an additional 694,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $67.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.95. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $71.27.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.45%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 price target on Lincoln National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Lincoln National from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.69.

In other news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $604,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jamie Ohl sold 7,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $448,127.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,910.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,303 shares of company stock valued at $2,188,402 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

