Volkswagen (VOW3) Given a €200.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VOW3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($186.05) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €201.00 ($233.72) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €170.00 ($197.67) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Independent Research set a €163.00 ($189.53) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €185.78 ($216.03).

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €160.28 ($186.37) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €131.44 ($152.84) and a 52 week high of €178.12 ($207.12). The company has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

