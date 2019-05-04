Vistra Energy (VST) Releases Earnings Results

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Vistra Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company’s revenue was up 282.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS.
Shares of VST stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $26.66. 5,232,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,621,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,333.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Vistra Energy has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $27.86.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy during the first quarter worth about $105,000.
Vistra Energy Company Profile
Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.
