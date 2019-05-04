Vistra Energy (VST) Releases Earnings Results

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Vistra Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company’s revenue was up 282.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS.

Shares of VST stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $26.66. 5,232,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,621,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,333.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Vistra Energy has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $27.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy during the first quarter worth about $105,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vistra Energy from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Macquarie set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Vistra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vistra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

