Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 19,932 Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (PTI)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 8,649.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 15,309 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PTI. ValuEngine downgraded Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Proteostasis Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

NASDAQ PTI opened at $1.08 on Friday. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of -1.05.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.10. Proteostasis Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.71% and a negative net margin of 1,307.84%. Research analysts predict that Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Proteostasis Therapeutics news, insider Meenu Chhabra sold 16,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $49,269.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,308.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Proteostasis Therapeutics

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and other diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network. The company's lead product candidates include cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) modulators comprising PTI-428, an amplifier, which has completed Phase II study; and PTI-801, a third generation corrector molecule and PTI-808, a potentiator molecule, which has completed Phase I study.

