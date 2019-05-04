Virtu Financial LLC Has $40,000 Holdings in Jumei International Holding Ltd (JMEI)

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Jumei International Holding Ltd (NYSE:JMEI) by 68.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 37,612 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Jumei International were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Jumei International during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jumei International during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jumei International by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jumei International during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jumei International during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JMEI stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. Jumei International Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $2.90.

Jumei International Holding Limited operates as an online retailer of beauty products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers beauty products, such as cosmetics, skin care, cosmetic applicators, fragrance, and body care products; and beauty products for men, and baby and children. It also provides apparel and other lifestyle products, including women's wear, footwear, lingerie, handbags and luggage, men's wear, sportswear and sporting goods, accessories, home goods, and other lifestyle products, as well as baby, children, and maternity products; and snacks, cereals, and health supplements.

