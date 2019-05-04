Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 758.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 340.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $23.55 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $28.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 5.81.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

