Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

VNOM has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James set a $52.00 price target on Viper Energy Partners and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Viper Energy Partners from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Viper Energy Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.89. 502,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 10.84 and a quick ratio of 10.84. Viper Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $22.76 and a 12-month high of $44.00.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $61.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.04 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 46.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 188.89%.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $77,073.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,350.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Caz Investments LP acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

