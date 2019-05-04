View Trading Up 17.3% Over Last 7 Days (VIEW)

View (CURRENCY:VIEW) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. View has a total market capitalization of $313,171.00 and $117.00 worth of View was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One View token can currently be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and IDEX. During the last seven days, View has traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005237 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00394401 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.45 or 0.00916331 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00163879 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006227 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00001267 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000113 BTC.

View’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. View’s total supply is 41,984,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,088,298 tokens. View’s official message board is blog.view.ly . The Reddit community for View is /r/viewly and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . View’s official website is view.ly . View’s official Twitter account is @OfficialViewly and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling View

View can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as View directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade View should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase View using one of the exchanges listed above.

