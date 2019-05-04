VF Corp (VFC) Receives $91.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.86.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of VF in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of VF from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down previously from $107.00) on shares of VF in a report on Monday, January 14th.

VFC stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,650,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,000. The firm has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. VF has a 1-year low of $67.18 and a 1-year high of $97.00.

In other VF news, insider Laura C. Meagher sold 8,894 shares of VF stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $759,458.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,640.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Steven E. Rendle sold 65,988 shares of VF stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total transaction of $5,669,029.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 236,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,318,917.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,715 shares of company stock valued at $18,533,600. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VF during the first quarter worth about $1,199,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of VF by 17.7% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 131,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,446,000 after acquiring an additional 19,828 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VF during the first quarter worth about $860,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of VF by 4.9% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,579,083 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $137,238,000 after acquiring an additional 73,986 shares in the last quarter.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

