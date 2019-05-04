VERONA PHARMA P/S (VRNA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Verona Pharma plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It researches, discovers and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VRNA. Wedbush restated a buy rating on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S in a research report on Monday, January 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of VRNA stock opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $86.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of -1.14. VERONA PHARMA P/S has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $18.17.

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.15. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VERONA PHARMA P/S will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VERONA PHARMA P/S stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.11% of VERONA PHARMA P/S as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VERONA PHARMA P/S Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and IIa clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and cystic fibrosis.

