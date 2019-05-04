Verisign, Inc. (VRSN) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,628 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17,448 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Verisign were worth $20,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its holdings in Verisign by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisign by 0.6% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisign by 12.9% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisign by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 277 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisign by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $196.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 1.08. Verisign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.08 and a 52 week high of $203.28.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $306.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.63 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 43.07% and a net margin of 49.98%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. BidaskClub raised Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Verisign in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.55, for a total transaction of $75,429.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,094 shares in the company, valued at $6,803,457.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

