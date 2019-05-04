Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $415,119,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,489,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,286,000 after buying an additional 843,715 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,499,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,736,000 after buying an additional 771,040 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 673.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 840,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,196,000 after buying an additional 732,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,223.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 343,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,508,000 after buying an additional 317,823 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $166.73 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $129.51 and a 52 week high of $167.25.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) Shares Bought by Estate Counselors LLC” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/04/vanguard-mid-cap-etf-vo-shares-bought-by-estate-counselors-llc.html.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.