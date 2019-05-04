Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 22,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHO. Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $559,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 22,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Milestone Group Inc. now owns 152,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,661,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 479,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,032,000 after buying an additional 17,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 288.3% in the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 541,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,199,000 after buying an additional 402,344 shares in the last quarter.

SCHO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.03. The stock had a trading volume of 450,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,817. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $49.42 and a 1 year high of $50.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.0991 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

