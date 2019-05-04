ValuEngine Upgrades TCF Financial (TCF) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

TCF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered shares of TCF Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TCF Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of TCF Financial from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $26.00 price target on shares of TCF Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TCF Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.80.

Shares of TCF stock opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. TCF Financial has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $27.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $357.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.57 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TCF Financial will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCF. Boston Advisors LLC grew its position in TCF Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 79,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in TCF Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 23,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in TCF Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 119,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in TCF Financial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in TCF Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 73,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

