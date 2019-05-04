ValuEngine Upgrades Ciner Resources (CINR) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ciner Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th.

Ciner Resources stock opened at $24.16 on Wednesday. Ciner Resources has a 12-month low of $19.66 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The stock has a market cap of $482.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Ciner Resources had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $132.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.00 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ciner Resources stock. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000. Ciner Resources comprises approximately 0.4% of Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Ciner Resources as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 10.39% of the company’s stock.

Ciner Resources Company Profile

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming.

