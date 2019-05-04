ValuEngine Upgrades Cemex SAB de CV (CX) to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CX. Barclays set a $7.00 target price on shares of Cemex SAB de CV and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cemex SAB de CV from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cemex SAB de CV in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Get Cemex SAB de CV alerts:

CX stock opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Cemex SAB de CV has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $7.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.54.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). Cemex SAB de CV had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,238,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,167,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,064,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after acquiring an additional 672,987 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 125,711,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $885,011,000 after acquiring an additional 543,765 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,059,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,540,000 after acquiring an additional 59,585 shares during the period. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cemex SAB de CV

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cemex SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemex SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.