ValuEngine Lowers IVERIC bio (ISEE) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IVERIC bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday.

ISEE stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.43. 133,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,454. The firm has a market cap of $59.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.47. IVERIC bio has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $4.50.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.16). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

