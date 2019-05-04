ValuEngine Lowers First Internet Bancorp (INBK) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

INBK has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Hovde Group cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. First Internet Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.20.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ INBK traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $22.99. 69,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,925. First Internet Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $232.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.56.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $18.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 20.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 35,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 546.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 142.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 12,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.