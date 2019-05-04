ValuEngine Downgrades Renren (RENN) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Renren (NYSE:RENN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE RENN opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Renren has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

Get Renren alerts:

Renren (NYSE:RENN) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The technology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $116.84 million during the quarter. Renren had a net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 29.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Renren will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RENN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Renren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Renren by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Renren by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 262,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 15,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Renren

Renren Inc operates a social networking Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Renren and Auto Group. The company operates Renren.com and Renren Mobile App that enable users to communicate and stay connected with friends, classmates, family members, and co-workers; and woxiu.com, a PC-based social video platform for users to stream their performances live to viewers.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Renren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.