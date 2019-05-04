ValuEngine Downgrades Renren (RENN) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Renren (NYSE:RENN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
NYSE RENN opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Renren has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $10.20.
Renren (NYSE:RENN) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The technology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $116.84 million during the quarter. Renren had a net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 29.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Renren will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.
About Renren
Renren Inc operates a social networking Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Renren and Auto Group. The company operates Renren.com and Renren Mobile App that enable users to communicate and stay connected with friends, classmates, family members, and co-workers; and woxiu.com, a PC-based social video platform for users to stream their performances live to viewers.
Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Renren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.