ValuEngine Downgrades Ovid Therapeutics (OVID) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $27.00 price target on Ovid Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Ovid Therapeutics to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Ovid Therapeutics from $26.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:OVID traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,594. The company has a market cap of $70.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.10. Ovid Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03. Research analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeremy M. Levin bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 43.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 87,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 136.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 31,687 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 17.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

