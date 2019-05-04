ValuEngine Downgrades Gemphire Therapeutics (GEMP) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gemphire Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.90.

Shares of NASDAQ GEMP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.27. 9,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,194. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 3.04. Gemphire Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43.

Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.15. As a group, analysts predict that Gemphire Therapeutics will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GEMP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gemphire Therapeutics by 2,210.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 675,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 645,822 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gemphire Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gemphire Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 24.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gemphire Therapeutics

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD/NASH). The company is developing gemcabene, a novel, once-daily, and oral therapy for dyslipidemia conditions where patients are unable to reach their lipid lowering goals, including patients already receiving maximally tolerated statin therapy.

