ValuEngine Downgrades CRA International (CRAI) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

CRAI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CRA International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. BidaskClub raised CRA International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

NASDAQ:CRAI traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.63. The stock had a trading volume of 231,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,332. CRA International has a one year low of $37.60 and a one year high of $58.75. The stock has a market cap of $334.75 million, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.89.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). CRA International had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $105.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CRA International will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

In other CRA International news, Director Rowland Moriarty sold 3,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $186,455.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,465.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul A. Maleh sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $1,211,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,808,900.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,225,747 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRAI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in CRA International by 360.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CRA International during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in CRA International by 296.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in CRA International by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 7,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

