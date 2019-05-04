ValuEngine Downgrades Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

COLL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.29.

Shares of NASDAQ COLL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.97. 364,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,625. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $466.21 million, a P/E ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 0.25.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.65. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 13.95% and a negative return on equity of 41.12%. The company had revenue of $73.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 579.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $429,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 227,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,805.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,750 over the last three months. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLL. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 644.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 67,855.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,116 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $160,000.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

