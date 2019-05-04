ValuEngine Downgrades CAI International (CAI) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of CAI International (NYSE:CAI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CAI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAI International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of CAI International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAI International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.

CAI International stock opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. CAI International has a 12-month low of $19.58 and a 12-month high of $27.43. The stock has a market cap of $437.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.06). CAI International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $111.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. CAI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CAI International will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary Sawka sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $232,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,265.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Garcia bought 10,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.24 per share, for a total transaction of $235,921.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of CAI International by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CAI International by 269.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of CAI International by 384.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of CAI International by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAI International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

