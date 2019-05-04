ValuEngine Downgrades Atossa Genetics (ATOS) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Atossa Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Shares of ATOS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.00. 149,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,674,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 3.69. Atossa Genetics has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $7.39.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Atossa Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Atossa Genetics in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Atossa Genetics by 405.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 56,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

About Atossa Genetics

Atossa Genetics Inc a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and sale of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions in the United States. The company is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study using microcatheters to deliver fulvestrant as a potential treatment of ductal carcinoma in situ and breast cancer; and a pharmaceutical program under development is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, as well as treatment for breast density and other breast health conditions.

