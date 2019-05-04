ValuEngine Downgrades Atossa Genetics (ATOS) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Atossa Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.
Shares of ATOS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.00. 149,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,674,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 3.69. Atossa Genetics has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $7.39.
About Atossa Genetics
Atossa Genetics Inc a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and sale of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions in the United States. The company is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study using microcatheters to deliver fulvestrant as a potential treatment of ductal carcinoma in situ and breast cancer; and a pharmaceutical program under development is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, as well as treatment for breast density and other breast health conditions.
Read More: Understanding Options Trading
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.