ValuEngine Downgrades Arista Networks (ANET) to Hold

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ANET. Morgan Stanley upgraded Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 7th. Nomura upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $285.00 price target on Arista Networks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Gabelli upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $279.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Arista Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.30.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $278.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.04. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $187.08 and a 1 year high of $331.27. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.47.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 29.47%. The business had revenue of $595.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 4,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.28, for a total value of $1,297,662.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,932.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.04, for a total value of $2,519,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,483 shares in the company, valued at $797,746.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 243,441 shares of company stock valued at $71,843,158. 23.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

