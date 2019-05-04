Valero Energy Co. (VLO) Shares Bought by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. RDL Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 24,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLO opened at $88.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.65. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $68.81 and a 12 month high of $126.98. The company has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $24.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Stephen M. Waters purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.97 per share, with a total value of $42,485.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Argus set a $110.00 price objective on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Standpoint Research downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.52.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

