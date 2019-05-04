Valero Energy Co. (VLO) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 73.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,382,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,175,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $133,686,000 after acquiring an additional 158,009 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,482,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,416,000 after acquiring an additional 96,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,545,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,246,000 after acquiring an additional 441,925 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.20 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 25th. Standpoint Research downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Valero Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.52.

VLO opened at $88.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $68.81 and a 12 month high of $126.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $24.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

In related news, Director Stephen M. Waters bought 500 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.97 per share, with a total value of $42,485.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

