USA Technologies (USAT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USA Technologies is a leader in the networking of distributed assets, wireless non-cash transactions, associated financial/network services and energy management. USA Technologies provides networked credit card and other non-cash systems in the vending, commercial laundry, hospitality and digital imaging industries. USA Technologies is an IBM Business Partner. The Company has marketing agreements with Cingular Wireless, Honeywell, MEI, Unilever and ZiLOG Corporation. “

Get USA Technologies alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on USA Technologies from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Lake Street Capital cut USA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Northland Securities cut USA Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded USA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.17.

USA Technologies stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.89. 796,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,966. The stock has a market cap of $353.41 million, a PE ratio of 81.00 and a beta of 1.89. USA Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $16.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in USA Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,893,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,146,000 after buying an additional 166,102 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in USA Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,795,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,130,000 after buying an additional 74,463 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in USA Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,795,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,130,000 after buying an additional 74,463 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in USA Technologies by 168.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,992,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,348,000 after buying an additional 1,249,662 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in USA Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,215,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after buying an additional 25,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

About USA Technologies

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on USA Technologies (USAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for USA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.