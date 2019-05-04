UP Global Sourcing (UPGS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Shares of UP Global Sourcing stock opened at GBX 77.50 ($1.01) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.72 million and a PE ratio of 10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.36. UP Global Sourcing has a 12 month low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 83 ($1.08).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.16 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. UP Global Sourcing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. The company offers its products principally under the Beldray, Salter, Intempo, Russell Hobbs, and Progress brands. UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc was founded in 1997 and is based in Oldham, the United Kingdom.

