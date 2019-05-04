UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (UMH) Position Boosted by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UMH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on UMH shares. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

In other UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. bought 19,365 shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $243,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director James E. Mitchell bought 15,385 shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $200,005.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.25 million, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.74. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative net margin of 43.63% and a negative return on equity of 35.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s payout ratio is presently 97.30%.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

