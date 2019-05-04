UMB Bank N A MO Has $30.39 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

UMB Bank N A MO lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 286,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,667 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $30,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HNP Capital LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $117.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $87.70 and a twelve month high of $119.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 55.48% and a net margin of 34.84%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.83%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TXN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price (up from $114.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.72.

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 475,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total value of $55,755,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 930,287 shares in the company, valued at $109,197,088.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total value of $18,683,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 930,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,629,612.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 874,605 shares of company stock worth $101,373,855 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

