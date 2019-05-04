UBS Group Analysts Give Basf (BAS) a €64.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BAS. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €71.00 ($82.56) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €75.00 ($87.21).

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of BAS stock traded up €0.54 ($0.63) on Friday, hitting €72.87 ($84.73). 4,297,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.85. Basf has a one year low of €57.35 ($66.69) and a one year high of €90.02 ($104.67). The firm has a market cap of $66.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.26.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Read More: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.