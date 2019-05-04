Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) Shares Bought by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,725 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,737,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,393,000 after buying an additional 391,411 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 7,093.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,030,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905,199 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,381,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,785,000 after purchasing an additional 266,687 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,527,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,434,000 after purchasing an additional 278,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,782,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,970,000 after purchasing an additional 783,862 shares in the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Shares of TSN opened at $75.09 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $49.77 and a one year high of $75.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Sunday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.16.

In related news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $160,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 8,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $513,409.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/04/tyson-foods-inc-tsn-shares-bought-by-tocqueville-asset-management-l-p.html.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.