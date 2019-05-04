Tygh Capital Management Inc. Invests $6 Million in Alamo Group, Inc. (ALG)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 60,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,000,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALG. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,716,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 770,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,542,000 after buying an additional 38,494 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Alamo Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,965,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 209,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,160,000 after buying an additional 34,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 261,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,237,000 after buying an additional 24,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David W. Grzelak sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $782,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Edward Malone sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $64,012.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALG traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.04. 59,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,736. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.86. Alamo Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $105.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.49.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $261.93 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 7.28%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

