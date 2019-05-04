Twilio (TWLO) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Twilio to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Guggenheim started coverage on Twilio in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp restated an overweight rating and set a $114.00 price objective (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Stephens started coverage on Twilio in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set a hold rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Twilio in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.36.

Get Twilio alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $130.87 on Wednesday. Twilio has a one year low of $43.00 and a one year high of $142.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.40). Twilio had a negative net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 25.32%. The business had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twilio will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 808 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.22, for a total value of $85,825.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO George Hu sold 7,800 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.98, for a total value of $889,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,455 shares of company stock valued at $16,564,134. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 625.0% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.